Austin Butler's Golden Globes speech is going viral following the death of Lisa Marie Presley, and the actor's touching tribute to her just days ago.

The daughter of Elvis Presley had helped Butler prepare for his role as the legendary singer.

"Thank you, guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me", he says. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

Lisa Marie died from a cardiac arrest yesterday (12 January).

Click here to sign up for our newsletters