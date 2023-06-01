Lizzo threatens to 'quit' music in response to 'bulls**t' fatphobic comments about her

Lizzo has threatened to quit music after being hit with horrific comments about her weight "daily".

The 'About Damn Time' singer has been vocal about trolls in the past but on Wednesday (31 May) shared several examples in a string of now-private tweets.

"I JUST logged on [to] the app and this is the type of s*** I see about me on a daily basis," she wrote on Twitter.



She included a post from one brutal critic Layah Hailpern, who said: "How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating."

Lizzo went on to say "Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food,' before exclaiming how she "literally stopped eating fast food years ago."

She explained how she's "tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls***".





A separate post saw the star react to another comment, reading: "I don’t think Lizzie wants to be smaller... yet... If she did, she would be. It’s her brand."

Lizzo hit back: "This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out. Y’all speak on s*** y’all know NOTHING ABOUT and I’m starting to get heated."

The 35-year-old continued: "The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media... all because I’m fat???? This is CRAZY.

"I HATE IT HERE," she fumed, before threatening to quit music.

"Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F***ING FARM."

