YouTuber turned MMA fighter Logan Paul has explained why he has done a 180 on his promise of an MMA rematch with Dillon Danis.

On Saturday (14 October) at Manchester's AO Arena, Paul and Danis took to the boxing ring in their anticipated fight which was preceded by a violent press conference and a lawsuit made against Danis by Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal for cruel trolling.

Paul defeated Danis in the ring but has since gone back on his promise of an MMA rematch, despite agreeing with a handshake. During an episode of his podcast, Impaulsive, Paul was asked if he was going to uphold the promise.

He replied: “No, and you know why? I said I would if he gave me his whole purse, which is not gonna happen obviously… Bro, he doesn’t deserve the platform.”

“We saw the kind of person he is. I walked into the arena to boos, I left to cheers. No one likes that dirty fight s**t, bro. You came to box, like, respect the sport. Respect me as an opponent.”

Paul went on to discuss how Danis had trolled him and his fiance for months before the fight and tried to “ruin someone’s life” before showing a poor performance in the ring.

He continued: “Back up your words. Are you a man? You can’t talk that much s**t for three months. You can’t try to ruin someone’s life and then come in there with that kind of performance.”

Danis is in the process of appealing his loss to Paul after he was defeated by disqualification following repeated attempts to use illegal MMA moves in the boxing fight.

