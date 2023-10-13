Logan Paul insists Dillon Danis fight is still on after violent press conference

Logan Paul was left bleeding after a face-off with Dillon Danis ahead of their fight on 14 October.

The Prime founder threw a microphone at his opposition during the pre-fight face-off, which prompted Danis to grab his own microphone and hit Paul in the head with it.

Despite this, Paul insists the fight will still go on...

"Dillon can’t escape me," he shared with his 6.8 million X/Twitter followers. "The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher."

It comes after a heated few months in the run-up to the big event, in which Danis harshly targeted Paul's fiance, Nina Agdal, on social media with misogynistic trolling.

At one point, Danis suggested that the fight could be in jeopardy after the model filed a lawsuit against the fighter.

In documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Agdal said she has suffered "humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm" from the fighter's posts. She went on to suggest that an uncensored photo from a "romantic encounter" over a decade ago has even broken laws.

The fight is set to take place on Saturday at Manchester's AO Arena. The event kicks off at 7pm GMT, with streaming site DAZN saying the ringwalks for the main event – that’s KSI vs Tommy Fury – taking place at approximately 11:25pm UK time (6:25pm ET), though this could change depending on how long the undercard fights take.

Before the main fight, there are several bouts listed on the undercard. These are:

Salt Papi vs Slim

Deen the Great vs Walid Sharks 2

King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi and Nichlmao) vs Los Pinedas Coladas (Luis Pineda and B Dave)

Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace

Swarmz vs Ryan Taylor 2

Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts

S-X vs DTG

