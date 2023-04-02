Logan Paul ‘accidentally’ takes out Prime partner KSI during WrestleMania fight

YouTube boxer turned wrestler Logan Paul made things a little awkward at WWE’s WrestleMania on Saturday, when instead of landing a move on opponent Seth Rollins, he ended up ‘frog splashing’ business partner KSI instead.

The fellow content creator, who co-owns the Prime drinks company with Paul, made a special appearance during the fight while sporting a blue Prime bottle costume.

After Paul clears the announcer’s table to lay Rollins on it, KSI – real name Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji – can be seen holding out his phone to record a social media clip mocking the wrestler.

“What are you gonna do, huh? Are you mad? Are you mad, bro,” he asks.

Except, at the last minute, as Paul mounts the edge of the ring to dive onto the table, Rollins pulls KSI onto it, causing the ‘Maverick’ to land on top of his friend and colleague instead.

Not exactly the best move from Paul, especially when Saturday marked his 28th birthday and the end of his one-year contract with WWE.

Sharing a clip of the blunder on Twitter, Paul joked that he “finally beat KSI”, in reference to him drawing and then losing to ‘The Nightmare’ when the two faced off as boxers.

In a post-match interview, Paul added: “At one point, I thought this was the worst birthday ever. It was a moment in time where I ended my rookie year on an embarrassing loss to Seth Rollins in front of 80,000 people at SoFi Stadium, I accidentally frog splashed my business partner and friend KSI through a table, and I’m currently out of a job because my contract ended.

“You know, it’s not ideal, but I’m feeling actually pretty good right now.”

Elsewhere, a staged photo shared to social media saw KSI wincing in pain on a stretcher next to Paul, who didn’t exactly look impressed with his mistake:

KSI, meanwhile, simply tweeted: “But at what cost?”

Wrestling fans praised Paul for an entertaining fight – which he ended up losing to Rollins – and joked the takeout could mark the beginning of a third boxing match between the pair:

Paul would have to wait a while if that were true, as KSI is set to fight professional boxer Joe Fournier in his next bout, taking place in Wembley on 13 May.

