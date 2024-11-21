Logan Paul trolled a journalist by sending lookalike for BBC interview

Content creator Logan Paul has trolled the BBC after sending a lookalike to do an interview about his cryptocurrency controversy.

The incident unfolded during BBC’s filming for an upcoming documentary, called Logan Paul: Bad Influence?, when journalist Matt Shea had travelled to meet Paul at the boxing gym in Puerto Rico he co-owns with his brother Jake Paul .

Months after trying to get an interview with Paul to discuss allegations he misled fans by failing to disclose a financial interest he had in a cryptocurrency he promoted online, the value of which subsequently spiked, the influencer finally agreed. Paul denies any wrongdoing.

But, when Shea sat down for the interview, things were not as they seemed.

In a clip posted on the BBC Three TikTok account, journalist Shea said: “There’s a strange atmosphere in the room and a suspicious amount of Logan’s own cameras pointed at us.

“All of a sudden, it becomes clear why.”

At that moment, a “nervous” lookalike entered pretending to be Paul and shook the journalist’s hand.

Shea said “I have to say, the real Logan Paul looks very different”, to which the Paul lookalike responded: “Did you come all the way over here to ask about how I look?”

As the journalist said he was calling an end to the interview, a crowd started chanting “the BBC is vile” and “f*** the BBC”.

Shea also said that within minutes of them leaving the gym, he received a letter from lawyers on behalf of Paul “warning” them against publishing the allegations.

