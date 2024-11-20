Why did Logan Paul apologise to Jake Paul after the Mike Tyson fight?

Logan Paul has apologised after fans called him out for 'ruining' the moment Jake Paul was named the winner after his fight against Mike Tyson.

The boxing match took place on Saturday (16 November) and after eight rounds, ring announcer, Kody Mommaerts, named Jake Paul the winner in front of 70,000 fans at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Logan was in the ring with his brother when the decision was announced. But his celebration was criticised when he sprayed Jake with W body spray product and inadvertently knocked his hat off.

The moment went viral on social media, with one viral TikTok featuring the caption: “I know every youngest child felt the annoyance when Logan knocked Jake Paul’s hat off.”

@laney_norris cause i knowwww that would pmo 😭😭😭😭

Another viewer shared on X: “@jakepaul was a gracious winner and paid respect where respect is due to the GOAT @miketyson. It was great to see. Clearly Logan doesn’t know how to behave when the situation calls for it.”

Someone else quipped: “What’s with Logan Paul with the spray? Has someone let one rip?!”

A few days later Logan apologises to his brother for ‘ruining’ such a pivotal moment.

“A lot of people are asking about this moment from the fight. They’re saying, ‘Why did you knock your brother’s hat off? What were you spraying in that yellow can? Did you try to steal his moment?’” Logan said in an Instagram Reel.

He added: “No, guys, I was just trying to help Jake promote his W body spray. My enthusiasm and my poor motor skills got the best of me. I knocked his hat off from the back, it fell to the floor.

“I felt so stupid. Jake, I’m sorry. I ruined one of the biggest moments of your life. But guess what, buddy? You smelled great.”

After the fight, both Tyson and Paul were handed suspensions by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which oversaw the bout.

As a result of Paul's win, the 27-year-old former Disney Channel star's boxing record is now 11-1, including seven knockouts, and additionally, he becomes the sixth fighter to defeat Tyson in the ring.

