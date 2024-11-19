Boxing fans and conspiracy enthusiasts believe they’ve spotted a ‘secret signal’ Jake Paul gave Mike Tyson during their fight.

Despite the fanfare beforehand, the fight ended in something of a whimper after the YouTube-turned boxer defeated the boxing legend in a points decision.

Paul was declared the winner via unanimous decision when the pair fought at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as viewers around the world watched on the live stream on Netflix.

Since the fight, fans have turned amateur sleuths after claiming that Paul stuck his tongue out during the match to signal to Tyson to take it easy and pull punches.













Of course, it’s purely speculation from boxing fans - perhaps a little unsurprisingly after the fight itself failed to deliver on the hype in the eyes of many.

After the fight, both Tyson and Paul were handed suspensions by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which oversaw the fight.

As a result of Paul's win, the 27-year-old boxing professional boxing record is now 11-1 including seven knockouts, and additionally, he becomes the sixth fighter to defeat Tyson in the ring.

