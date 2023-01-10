Logan Paul's former pet pig, Pearl, has been reportedly rescued by an animal sanctuary after being found "abandoned in a field."

The Gentle Barn, an animal sanctuary and nonprofit located in Santa Clarita, California, posted a TikTok video showing their team transporting the pig from the field to their sanctuary on Monday.

In the video, The Gentle Barn claimed they got a call from someone about the "irresponsibility rehomed" pig who was found "with another pig who had passed away."

"She came to us with tattered ears and potentially life-threatening infection in her uterus that has since been healed," The Gentle Barn wrote in their caption.

The animal sanctuary claimed they were told the pig belonged "to a famous YouTuber" who bought the pig under the impression she was a teacup pig.

Although not directly named, many recognized the pig as Paul's former pet pig and commented on the video tagging him.

@thegentlebarn Pearl was found alone in a field next to another pig who had passed away. She came to us with tattered ears and a potentially life-threatening infection in her uterus that has since been healed. She's clearly been through so much trauma that we can't begin to imagine, but she's now safe with us at The Gentle Barn. From what we've been told, it's believed she was purchased originally from a breeder by an influencer. People often buy "mini pigs" or “teacup pigs” for clout online, believing they will stay small. When they inevitably grow very large and have many unexpected needs, they're sadly discarded. While we don't know everything she's been through in her past, we know her life is now filled with friends, nutritious foods, the highest quality care, and so much love. #pigrescue #animalrescuestory #abandonedanimals #pigsoftiktok #farmanimalrescue #thegentlebarn

Some used a 2020 tweet from Paul where he posted a photo of Pearl writing, "I bought pearl over a year ago. I was told she was a mini pig... She’s not" to piece together the case of the rehomed pig.







On Twitter, Paul informed fans that he had to rehome Pearl when he moved to Puerto Rico in April 2020 because he could not take her with him.



He said he made sure she was taken to "an amazing Ranch" that Paul visited in Santa Clarita and "lived there happily for 10 months."

But after the owner sold the ranch, she was rehomed once again and placed in unfortunate circumstances.

"This is an incredibly heartbreaking situation, I had Pearl for 2 years," Paul wrote. "I'm beyond thankful to the Gentle Barn for taking her in and will do whatever I need to aid in Pearl's care."

In an email, obtained by TMZ, Paul expressed gratitude the Gentle Barn for caring for Pearl.

Pearl is now living at the Gentle Barn being cared for.

