Police shut down surprise Lorde show in a park before it even starts

After Lorde teased new music on TikTok, social media erupted - it was the first time we'd heard from her since her Solar Power album in 2021, and even Charli XCX confirmed at Coachella that it's very much about to be a Lorde summer.

So, naturally, when she teased on Instagram last night (22 April) that she'd be doing a surprise performance in New York's Washington Square Park, fans showed up in their hundreds just hours later to catch a glimpse of her new music in-person.





Huge crowds of fans were seen singing along to her iconic hits including 'Ribs' and 'Green Light' over a speaker while they waited.

Except, what was meant to be a wholesome pop-up quickly descended into chaos, with the police showing up to the event and shutting it down before the 28-year-old had even managed to perform.





"Officers were alerted of an unscheduled event inside the park. Sound and park permits are required to have a concert in a New York City Park, and the individuals were not in possession of either. Organizers of the event were informed they could not perform, and they left the location", NYPD told People.

Lorde herself commented on the situation, adding: “I am truly Amazed by how many of you showed up !!! But they’re telling me you gotta disperse … I’m so sorry."

But that was never going to stop the fun, was it?

Many fans hung around, and two hours later at 9:30pm ET, Lorde reappeared alongside producer Blood Orange, real name Dev Hynes, to sing and dance along to their new song, 'What Was That'.

“You guys are so amazing,” she told the crowd, many of whom had climbed into trees in the park for a better view. “I love you so much", she added.

"The weird dancing again, we’re so back!!", one fan responded under a video of the performance.

"Best thing I've witnessed", another chimed in.

"Song of the year", someone else wrote.

The song doesn't have an official release date yet with the singer saying it'll be out "soon" - but some think it could be as soon as this Friday (25 April).

Why not read...

Lorde teases new music on TikTok - and fans can't contain their excitement

Coachella's 'criminal' food costs blasted by attendees

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings