Is Brat summer officially over? Charli XCX teases new era at Coachella

Is Brat summer officially over, or just getting started for round two?

That's the question on everyone's lips after Charli XCX's Coachella performance (which has been dubbed Bratchella), when she finished up with a cryptic message around the trend that took over the summer of 2024.

Of course, her performance was one for the books too, performing all of her biggest hits and even bringing Lorde out for 'Girl, So Confusing' (teasing there might even be another collaboration on the way).

However, when the show was seemingly over, the singer danced around the stage as a huge screen behind her began flashing up messaging - and now everyone's trying to figure out what it means.





"Does this mean that Brat summer is finally over?", the screen read, before it continued: "Idk? Maybe? Yes coz duh it was already over like last year. Wait...was it? No??? I don't know who I am if it's over?? F***. Wait...I remembered...I'm Charli...and honestly I just want this moment to last forever. Please don't let it be over."

So, is Brat summer part 2 officially on the cards, or is this the start of a new era for Charli XCX and she's trying to keep up the momentum of her last album?

Fans are officially in detective mode.

Getty

"This felt like such a homage to her fans who have been there since true romance, like actually- the entire performance, she put everything into it. I love her downnnnnn", one wrote on X.

"PLEASE DONT LET IT BE OVER is the name of her next song. I BET ALL MY LIFE SAVINGS", another added, pointing out that the font used was different.



"Brat summer was the only time she has been this successful. she is scared that once the hype is over, she will be forgotten again. she hopes her fans will stay with her even if brat summer is over", someone else chimed in.

We're so ready for what comes next from Charli.

Why not read...

Coachella 2025: What time are the performances? See the festival schedule in full

Coachella 2025: Fans fume as Travis Scott turns up late for headline slot

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.