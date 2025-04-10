Lorde teases new music on TikTok - and fans can't contain their excitement

Lorde has shocked fans by joining TikTok and using her first post on the platform to tease new music.

The 28-year-old New Zealand singer shared a 15-second clip of herself walking through Washington Square Park in New York with her headphones in as the snippet played.

On the track, Lorde can be heard singing the candid and emotional lyrics: “Since I was 17/I gave you everything/Now we wake from a dream/Well baby, what was that?”

It seems the singer is departing from the psychedelic pop and indie folk of her last album,Solar Power, released in 2021 and returning to the synth-heavy pop as heard in her previous albums 2017's Melodramaand 2013's Pure Heroine.

(Lorde went on to release the 2021 EP Te Ao Mārama, which included five songs from Solar Power, in the Māori language, and featured on the remix of Charli XCX's song Girl, so confusing, in 2024.)

Eagled-eyed users have also spotted that Lorde has cleared her website and Instagram feed, and she has also updated her profile picture to a water bottle.

Since joining TikTok yesterday (April 9), Lorde's video already has 9 million views at the time of writing, and fans have been flocking to the comments to share their excitement at the hint of new music coming...





"WAIT WHAT?????" one person wrote, which Lorde screenshotted and posted to her Instagram Story.

A second person said: "CANT BELIEVE I SURVIVED THE LORDE DROUGHT."

"SHE HAS RISEN AND ITS NOT EVEN EASTER," a third person posted.

A fourth person commented: "This is like watching the Mona Lisa get painted."

"LORDE SUMMER IS IMMINENT," another person declared.

Meanwhile, fans have been using the music snippet from Lorde's video to share their feelings about Lorde hinting that new music is coming.

"New Lorde & she's singing about being 17 (we're so cooked)," TikToker @clair0_shade posted, which now has 1.1 million views.





@clair0_shade @Lorde SAVE US SAVE US LORDE #Lorde #newlorde #newmusic #L4













While TikToker @glebullsugarfree celebrated by running through the streets with his sunglasses on and wrote: "LORDE IS MAKING MUSIC AGAIN."

"I have no one to talk about this but this is very important to me so here is a TikTok," he added in the caption of the video that now has 787,000 views.





@glebullsugarfree i have no one to talk about this but this is very important to me so here is a TikTok









"Lorde posting the first clip of music in 4 years in a new TikTok account with no followers and then posting the first comment on her Instagram Story with no context is the most Lorde thing she could've possibly done," TikToker @shira2285 wrote.





@shira2285 We're so back





"New Lorde album incoming this is about to be the best summer of my life," TikToker @owenbybush wrote as he danced in celebration.









@owenbybush STOP IT RN #lorde

The excitement soon spread to other social media platforms such as X, formerly Twitter where fans continued to show Lorde some love.

"Texting all my friends "LORDE IS COMING" like I'm the town crier," one person wrote.









A second person added: "Headphones gonna be on during so many walks this summer with new Lorde album".





"New Lorde and it's talking about being 17," a third person posted with a Grim Reaper GIF.





A fourth person commented: "Lorde returning during the month of Easter… welcome back prettier Jesus."

So far, there have been no further details about any single or album releases from Lorde just yet, but after this recent snippet, we're definitely keeping our eyes peeled...

Elsewhere, Lorde reignites her onion ring reviews after months of silence, and Lorde hits back after video of her shushing fans at a concert goes viral.

