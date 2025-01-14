Bad Bunny busks undercover on New York subway – surprising unsuspecting fans

Bad Bunny's new album Debí Tirar Más Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Photos) has taken the music world by storm - and fans are already predicting the Puerto Rican could be in line to swoop plenty of awards for the tribute to his homeland.

The upbeat 17-track album contains political statements and addresses socioeconomic issues in the country, marrying traditional salsa sounds with house and reggaeton.

And if you weren't convinced of the sheer scale of his popularity (relationship with Kendall Jenner aside), the 30-year-old near-shut-down the New York subway this week, when he went undercover busking alongside Jimmy Fallon.





As part of a segment for The Tonight Show, the duo donned wigs and sunglasses making them almost unrecognisable, as they belted out classics alongside a bang, including The Backstreet Boys' 'I Want It That Way'.

Shortly after they started, people began stopping and filming on their phones, beginning to recognise who could be behind the facade.

Then, the singer ripped off his disguise, drawing a huge crowd of screaming fans, before treating them to 'NUEVAYoL' from his new album.

Soon, people were dancing, on shoulders, and the platform was totally packed with security struggling to keep ahold of the crowd.





Getty

One commenter wrote beneath a clip going viral of the performance: "This is why you gotta love New York!"

The 30-year-old said of the new album in a statement: “I’ve been dreaming about this album for years, and seeing it come to life has brought me immense happiness."

“I’ve always been honest with my followers, and through this new production, they’ll continue to learn more about me as I, too, discover more about myself.”

What a commute that would have been.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.