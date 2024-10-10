Millions of Florida residents have fled their homes following stark Hurricane Milton warnings, with officials emphasising that those who stay would "die".

"Individuals that are in these, say you’re in a single-story home … 2 feet is above that house," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement on Tuesday night (8 October). "So, if you’re in it, you know, basically that’s the coffin you’re in."

"I’ve said many times that you want to pick a fight with Mother Nature, she’s winning 100 per cent of the time."

Castor previously said on Monday: "If you choose to stay… you are going to die."

What has been described as the "storm of the century" has already taken two lives. But, despite serious warnings from officials, some are choosing to stay. Meanwhile, others are also using the opportunity to create content.

Influencer Caroline Calloway has faced backlash online for sharing her choice to stay on Instagram Stories despite being "a little concerned" because she lives "right on the beach".



She later turned to X/Twitter to encourage people to buy her second book that's "about to come out if I survive".

Another TikToker, who turned the comments off on the clip, said she's not leaving her house because her husband made it with "commercial grade, solid concrete".

@kricketfelt Why people hate me so bad!! #hurricanemilton #fypシ゚viral #florida

Meanwhile, streamer Adin Ross offered $30,000 to someone who was willing to stream Hurricane Milton. In his livestream, he increased the amount to $75,000 if the person got "seriously injured".

@thestreamingplug Adin Ross is paying people 70k to go to Florida and try to survive the hurricane 😳 #adinross #adinrossclips #fyp #viral #adin

The US National Weather Service has issued the highest level of flood warning to more than two million residents within Milton’s path.

Blackouts from the damaging storm have plunged more than 2 million people into darkness so far, as per the electrical fault website poweroutage.us.

Virgin Atlantic, British Airways and Tui are among the airlines to have cancelled flights between the UK and Florida.

A number of airports in Florida have closed to commercial operations, including Orlando International, Melbourne Orlando International and Tampa International.

The Met Office said the hurricane could bring uncertainty to UK weather next week if its remnants end up in the Atlantic, but added Milton was "highly unlikely to reach the UK."

Indy100 reached out to Caroline Calloway and Adin Ross for comment

