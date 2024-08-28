Ludacris shares update over fears he could have 'ancient disease' from drinking glacier water

Rapper and actor Ludacris has concerned fans after he shared a video of himself drinking water straight from a glacier in Alaska, with many left fearing for his health.

The 46-year-old shared a video on his Instagram page standing next to a huge glacier in the US state and called gulping a cup of the water a "bucket list" moment.

The rapper said: "'You know I got a bucket list, or as I like to call it, a 'f*** it list.' I've never tasted fresh glacial water ever in my life. And this is a first."

In the caption for the post Ludacris, real name Christopher Brian Bridges, wrote: "So Good It Tastes Like GOD Made It. Well, Because He Did."

The video has been viewed more than 27 million times on Instagram alone many have been left terrified by the footage, with some fearing that he could be seriously endangering his health by drinking from the glacier.









One fan wrote: "Bro gon discover some ancient disease."

Another person said: "Be careful with glacier water! Even though it looks fresh and clean, it’s often full of bacteria, parasites, and viruses… Microorganisms you definitely don’t want in your system.. It can make you extremely sick. Make sure to boil it first to stay safe."

A third hilariously added: "Polar bears pee in that."

Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr chimed in by asking: "……how long ago did he shoot this and have we been monitoring him?"

A quick Google search for Ludacris would have revealed for the star that he really shouldn't have been sipping the water. Despite it's crystal clear appearance, glacier water can be highly dangerous for humans as it contains harmful microorganisms such as bacteria and parasites and digesting the water could expose you to invisible lifeforms.

Fortunately for Ludacris he appears to be ok. In a follow-up video he said: "For everybody asking me how that glacier water really tasted... when I tell y’all I am a water snob, it was the best tasting water I’ve ever had in my life and as I drank.

"I felt like every cell in my human body was being hydrated and rejuvenated at the same damn time."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.