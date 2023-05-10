Married at First Sight star inks lucrative contract with porn company

Married at First Sight star Hayley Vernon has opened up about her new career path after signing a deal with porn company Brazzers.

The reality star, who appeared in season 7 of the popular show, told Yahoo Lifestyle that she had been contacted by the adult company for future opportunities.

Vernon, who initially joined the show as a finance broker, said her MAFS appearance meant she would no longer be taken seriously in that industry.

"I have had opportunities to go to the US to film with Brazzers and to film with international pornographic companies, which I'm going to be doing at the end of this year," she told the outlet.

"I found in a professional realm, I wasn't being able to be taken seriously anymore," she added.

She went on to explain that two weeks after her season aired, the country went into lockdown, which put a pause on club appearances and promo jobs to make money.

"An influencer said to me, ‘Why don't you try OnlyFans?’ And I'll be honest with you, I was on the wines and I was like, I'm gonna make a page, put it out there'.

"The amount of money that hit my bank within 24 hours was more than I could have ever imagined would have come through."

The idea inspired Vernon who went on to rake in a salary that allowed her to help her family financially and buy a house and car.

"I’ve bought a house, I own my car," Vernon continued. "The most important thing to me out of this is like, the financial gain has been incredible, but being able to help those around me that supported me for the majority of my life has been the best thing out of it.

"So to help my old man, to help everyone, it's really nice to give back. And that's what I've liked the most out of it."

