Malala Yousafzai applauded for taking drastic action against husband's dirty socks

Pakistani education activist, youngest Nobel Peace Prize award recipient and hero Malala Yousafzai has given the internet a taste of her very relatable married life with Asser Malik, a Pakistan Cricket Board manager.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend (4 February), Yousafzai revealed she threw her husband's dirty socks in the "rubbish bin" – and people couldn't help but praise the drastic move.

"Found socks on sofa, asked @MalikAsser if they were his, he said the socks were dirty, and I can put them away. So I took them and put them in the (rubbish) bin," she wrote.

Seeing what his wife said, Malik took to his Twitter to start a poll, asking what social media would do in this situation.

"What would you do if someone said the socks on the sofa were dirty? #AskingForAFriend," he wrote before adding two options to choose from: "Put them in laundry" and "Throw them in bin."

And people were in favour of the latter with 57.6 per cent of the votes.

Naturally, people shared their reactions, many of which poked fun and praised Yousafzai. Some women even explained that they did the same thing with their loved ones.

One person wrote: "You did the right thing."

"Wow - you really don't want to mess with Malala - showing some serious game here," another added.

A third wrote: "I've been doing this recently with my husband's socks and I've never been happier."

Someone else added: "This reminded me of the moment when I threw my younger brother's shirt from [a] window and it got [hung]on an electricity wire. Putting dirty clothes in the wardrobe proved productive in my case. Now, my brothers are very careful and always put their used clothes in the laundry bin."

Yousafzai and Malik tied the knot in November 2021 at her Birmingham home.

Taking to Instagram at the time, she shared images of the heartfelt moment.

"We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she wrote at the time.

