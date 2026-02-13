Epstein Island PokéStop 'disappears' from Pokémon GO map

Pokémon GO features millions of PokéStops worldwide, but attention has recently turned to one location reportedly removed for very understandable reasons.

Reports surfaced surrounding a peculiar PokéStop players had spotted on Little Saint James Island, commonly known as Epstein Island.

It was seemingly added between 2020 and 2021, after the death of convicted sexual offender and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019.

The bizarre stop has left people wondering how it cropped up in the first place.

It is said that once players reach a certain level in Pokémon GO, they can submit nominations to appear on the real-world map. It then gets considered by Niantic’s player community. It's unclear whether the location was submitted by a troll or by a real-life player on the island.

Redditors spotted the location over a year ago – but only now has it been reportedly deactivated.

Over three million Epstein files have been released so far, with many criticising the level of redaction where it pertains to possible perpetrators of criminality.

There are actually several mentions of Pokémon GO within the files, with one 2016 email from new-age guru Deepak Chopra seemingly talking about an AR investment.

"Ok I looked at the Pokemon Go I was familiar the all the hoopla around it. I'm dong VR but your idea is awesome ! What's next step ? (sic), he wrote.

Indy100 reached out to Pokémon GO for comment

