Margot Robbie has opened up about a nerve-racking The Wolf of Wall Street scene that led her to shot two tequilas ahead of filming.

During the film, which follows the story of controversial stockbroker Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), Robbie's character seduces her husband in their daughter's bedroom.

While the Aussie actress showed no fear, she admitted feeling "very, very nervous."

Speaking at a Bafta: A Life In Pictures event on Tuesday (22 November), she said: "I’m not going to lie; I had a couple of shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous — very, very nervous,"

"Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, at the time, I thought, ‘no one is going to notice me in this film'.

"'It kind of doesn’t matter what I do in this film because everyone is going to be focused on Leo [DiCaprio] and everything’.

"And I was just kind of like, ‘I’ll slip under the radar’."

The Aussie actress was just 22 when she was cast as Belfort's wife, Naomi Lapaglia, which catapulted her to fame.

In 2016, Robbie explained that it was the first time she'd done a full sex scene and initially found it "awkward".

"I’d done scenes where it’s leading into sex or sex has just finished. But I hadn’t done a start-to-finish sex scene like I did in Wolf of Wall Street. That was my first. Tons of people are watching you," she told Vanity Fair at the time.



"It’s so awkward. It’s just like, this is what you need to do – get on with it. The sooner you do it, the sooner you can stop doing it."

