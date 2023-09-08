Martin Short dubs Jimmy Fallon a 'phoney' years before toxic allegations

Jimmy Fallon has issued an apology after an investigation exposed a string of toxic allegations against the American host.

In a report by Rolling Stone, 16 allegations were uncovered from past and present employees of his Tonight Show, with one calling the dressing rooms "crying rooms."

They described Fallon's behaviour as "erratic," before suggesting he had "angry" outbursts and they never knew whether they'd have a "good Jimmy day" or a "bad Jimmy day".

The claims reportedly led Fallon to issue an apology to staff, saying: "It's embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends."

Now, one X/Twitter user has dug up a 2019 episode of The Tonight Show that featured Steve Martin and Martin Short, in which he says: "This is the greatest show on television because there is no host in late-night who pretends to care as much as you do."

The viral post was soon flooded with comments, with one user writing: "At least some celebrities still stand up for what they believe in."

Another said: "Jimmy said thank you with pride when Martin Short praised him being phony!! wow hahahaha."

"He’s so brilliant," a third commented on Short. "He’s really mastered the art of well-received passive aggressiveness. He’s so diplomatic, but absolutely biting!"

Some employees have since jumped to Fallon's defence, with one telling PEOPLE that Fallon is a "really, really positive guy".

They continued: "He makes a point of commending you when you do a great job and when he's happy. I've never been belittled, yelled at, nothing like that."

Another alleged staff member said they are "really happy to work there right now."

In a statement, a spokesperson for NBC wrote: "We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority... As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate."

