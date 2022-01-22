On Friday, January 21st 2022, the world said goodbye to one of its most admired and celebrated musicians and performers, Marvin Lee Aday aka the iconic Meat Loaf.

On the same day, Weber Grills, an outdoor grill maker in the United States sent out their recipe-of-the-week email to their subscribers.

Unfortunately for the latter, their recipe-of-the-week was for a “BBQ Meat Loaf.” Talk about bad timing...

Not long after the newsletter was sent out the company issued an apology to anyone who might have been offended by poorly timed email.

Following up their original email, Weber Grills said in a statement: "At the time we shared this recipe with you, we were not aware of the unfortunate passing of American singer and actor Mr. Marvin Lee Aday, also known as Meat Loaf. We want to express our deepest apologies for this oversight and for any offense this email may have caused.”





The company, which is based in Palatine, Illinois, continued by offering their condolences to Meat Loaf's family.

Social media was flooded with moving and often hilarious tributes to the 'Bat out of Hell' singer and Fight Club actor, with the likes of Boy George and Cher sharing their memories of the star.