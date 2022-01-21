Legendary musician Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74.
Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday and later known as Michael, passed away last night surrounded by his wife, daughters, and close friends.
The Dallas-born musician’s 1977 debut album “Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the best-selling albums of all time.
The I’d Do Anything For Love singer’s remarkable career saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide, and star in over 65 movies including Fight Club, Wayne’s World, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
A statement posted to the musician’s Facebook page reads: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends.
“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.
“From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”
Since the news was announced this morning fans, friends, and celebrities alike have shared touching tributes on social media.
Musicians Boy George, Cher, and Nik Kershaw are amongst those paying tribute to the late legend this morning.
R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood.— Boy George (@Boy George) 1642757231
Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did \u201cDead Ringer\u201d. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day— Cher (@Cher) 1642755578
Proper sad to hear this. I got to hang out with him for for a while in Australia. Larger than life character and true force of nature obviously. But also a sweet, funny and gentle man. Rest easy fella https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-60080934\u00a0\u2026— Nik Kershaw (@Nik Kershaw) 1642756360
The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf. Give my best to Jim. - ALW— Andrew Lloyd Webber (@Andrew Lloyd Webber) 1642759586
I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century -https://youtu.be/affMGZ1YcpU— Stephen Fry (@Stephen Fry) 1642753669
God I loved Bat Out of Hell. Soundtrack to my youth. Sad news RIP Meatloaf. Extraordinary voice Phenomenonal character pic.twitter.com/mZZHK6ekrt— Jo Whiley (@Jo Whiley) 1642754124
Rest in peace, ridiculously talented rock star Meat Loafpic.twitter.com/yaErz8VAXg— Scott Weinberg (@Scott Weinberg) 1642756363
The important thing is that Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman are somewhere in a gothic castle with billowing floor length white curtains, 400,000 candles, a grand piano, lacy sleeves and infinite epics to write. At some point there will be a motorbike— Janine Gibson (@Janine Gibson) 1642753238
Meat Loaf was an absolute one off and Bat Out Of Hell is a straight 10 out of 10 album. The title track is an always will be my impossibly long karaoke choice. (Also, Fight Club). RIP Meat xpic.twitter.com/ztp1jR47Jb— Ed Gamble (@Ed Gamble) 1642755560
My friend interviewed Meat Loaf about ten years ago and he graciously signed a printed-out meme for me. A king.pic.twitter.com/ZmvRSxuViU— Caitlin Welsh (@Caitlin Welsh) 1642754755
Very sad news that Meatloaf has died. \u2018I\u2019d do anything for love\u2019 was a massive hit in 1993, reached Number one in 28 countries and was a firm favourite in our house. He was 74. Link below \n\nhttps://youtu.be/9X_ViIPA-Gc\u00a0pic.twitter.com/Cvi1mWIIe7— Kay Burley (@Kay Burley) 1642752720
RIP Meat Loaf, 74. \nOne of rock music\u2019s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. \nA wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.pic.twitter.com/J0UNQgGahn— Piers Morgan (@Piers Morgan) 1642752903
The first album I bought, wee record shop Shettleston rd 1978, I carried it home like a new baby, opened the record player, took off my Donny Osmond LP, placed Meat Loaf on the turntable, dropped the needle & sat back on my single bed to let the HUGE music wave over my soulpic.twitter.com/gHlNdLGdFV— Janey Godley (@Janey Godley) 1642754087
1947 - 2022