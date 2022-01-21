Legendary musician Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74.

Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday and later known as Michael, passed away last night surrounded by his wife, daughters, and close friends.

The Dallas-born musician’s 1977 debut album “Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the best-selling albums of all time.

The I’d Do Anything For Love singer’s remarkable career saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide, and star in over 65 movies including Fight Club, Wayne’s World, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

A statement posted to the musician’s Facebook page reads: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

“From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”

Since the news was announced this morning fans, friends, and celebrities alike have shared touching tributes on social media.

Musicians Boy George, Cher, and Nik Kershaw are amongst those paying tribute to the late legend this morning.





















































1947 - 2022