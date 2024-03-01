Meek Mill lashes out at Andrew Tate over Diddy allegations

Rapper Meek Mill has denied allegations of having a sexual relationship with fellow artist Diddy, prompting Andrew Tate to enter the discussion online.

Earlier this week, a former producer of Diddy's, Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, filed a lawsuit seeking $30 million in damages after claims he was drugged, sexually harassed, and threatened by Diddy for over a year.

Diddy's lawyer Shawn Holley denied allegations in a statement which reads: "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."

"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies," he continued. "Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones' attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

Despite not being accused of wrongdoing, there were two redacted names in the 73-page lawsuit.

"Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper (REDACTED), R&B singer (REDACTED), and Stevie J," a line reads.

Stevie J's lawyer called the claims against him "false."

In a footnote, the redacted rapper was described as "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj."

Meek Mill has since taken to X/Twitter, writing: "No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don't get flipped ... woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I'm coming!"

Controversial influencer Tate joined in on the allegations, asking his followers: "So P Diddy was having sex with Meek Mill and Usher?"

Meek Mill hit back and responded: "Was you sex trafficking women? [The f***] wrong wit you Brody."

It was then Tate quipped: "I only asked a question because everyone is saying it happened. It's true or not?"

It comes after a lawsuit filed by Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie was dropped a day after it was filed in November with Diddy who "vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations."



Indy100 reached out to Diddy's, Usher's and Meek Mill's representatives for comment



