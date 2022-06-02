On Wednesday, a jury found that Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp in an article that she had written for the Washington Post in 2018.

The jury ruled in favour of Depp, concluding that statements that she had made about their marriage were 'false' and that she had acted with 'actual malice.'

Depp will now receive $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. After the verdict was announced Heard said it was 'disappointing' and that it 'sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.'

Depp's fans, who have been very vocal in support for the actor on social media, immediately began celebrating the verdict with 'mega pints of wine' - a meme that became popular during the trial after it was revealed that the actor drank such a beverage after a heated interaction with Heard.

Meanwhile, Depp was spotted in a pub in Newcastle with musician Jeff Beck as well as Sam Fender, when the verdict was announced.

