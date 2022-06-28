Actress Megan Fox has been accused of “glorifying addiction” after a now-deleted Instagram post about her fiance Machine Gun Kelly.

In posts shared on Twitter from unimpressed fans, Fox was called out for glorifying drug addiction after joking about rapper Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) in an Instagram caption that has now been deleted.

In the caption, she complemented her fiances’s outfit at one of his shows and joked that he was like a character from the video game The Legend of Zelda that also had a “moderate to severe drug addiction”.

Fox appeared to post four images, writing alongside them: “Also @machinegunkelly this was my favorite fit of yours so far on tour.

“Watching you rap your ass off wearing a tight green chain mail scoop neck tank top, looking like Link if he had abandoned his quest for Zelda and instead become an elven underworld prince with a moderate to severe drug addiction...was just.”

While the post has since been deleted, some fans took screenshots and shared them on social media criticising Fox for her comment.

One person wrote: “Megan fox romanticizing drugs addiction doesn’t sit right with me.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Another said: “This doesn’t just hurt kells, but those who suffer from addiction. It just makes it seem as if we can’t get better. Disgusting way of thinking Megan fox.”

Someone else wrote: “And the award for 'best wannabe manic pixie girl glorifying addiction' goes to Megan Fox. I'm sure he really appreciated this caption.”

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been in a relationship since early 2020. Fox previously sparked debate after revealing the couple “consume” each other’s blood.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.