Megan Fox has addressed the blood-drinking rumours in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly - and it turns out, it's kind of true.

She originally posted about the hobby to mark their engagement, sparking confusion among fans.

"So, I guess to drink each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood," she told Glamour UK.

"It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

