Megan Fox says her body aches from the 'weight of men's sins'

Megan Fox has unveiled a new project about terrible men with a collection of poems called Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

The Transformers actress said she has spent her life carrying the weight of men's sins, and explained how her new poetry book is an expression of freedom after years of living in silence.

Fox, in collaboration with publisher Gallery Books, shared the exciting news with her 21.4 million Instagram followers. She shared the November 7 launch date, along with a personal statement to give a glimpse of what to expect.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins," the 37-year-old wrote.

She continued: "My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness."









Fox's comments were soon filled with shows of support, including from Machine Gun Kelly, who wrote "Proud of you," with a fire emoji.

Another added, "I've never wanted to buy a book written by a celebrity until today," while a third penned: "This book is going to ignite 5th wave feminism and I’ve never been so excited for anything."

"A beautiful heart. A beautiful woman. Special words for the soul," another added.

Meanwhile, one passionate fan gushed: "I’m sorry… my queen releasing a book of poetry the week of my birthday?! Is this real life?!?"

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

