Melissa McCarthy has responded to Barbra Streisand's controversial Ozempic comment about her weight.

Streisand drew attention when she wrote under a photo McCarthy had posted of herself looking visibly slimmer on Instagram: "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?"

Ozempic is a prescription drug that's used in people with type 2 diabetes, which suppresses your appetite and prolongs the amount of time food remains in your stomach, resulting in weight loss.

Many Hollywood stars are speculated to be using the drug for weight loss purposes.

The comment was quickly noticed by social media users who screenshotted the since-deleted comment which has since circulated online.

The 82-year-old actor soon addressed the comment she made: "OMG - I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday!





"Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic!

"I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading."

But it appears McCarthy has brushed off the comment as she responded with an amusing video that began with her reading a magazine with a young Streisand on the cover.

After the camera panned out, McCarthy then said: "The takeaway. Barbra Streisand knows I exist."

"She reached out to me and thought I look good. I win the day," she added and then went back to reading her magazine.

In the post caption, McCarthy added: "@barbrastreisand fan club members only!!!" with heart emojis.

Viewers praised McCarthy's response in the comments section of the video.

One person said: "You’re the classiest woman in the damn biz."

"Hahahah the real ones knew u didn’t mind it because you’re friends!!!! WE LOVE U QUEEN," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "This is why we love you! And girl you do look amazing as always!"

"What a gem of a person you are. I love this response and what it says about your character," a fourth person commented.

