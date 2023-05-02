The stars of the celebrity world gathered in New York City on the first Monday in May, as is tradition for the biggest night in fashion: The 2023 Met Gala, and this year did not disappoint.

Around 400 guests packed into the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the invitation-only event with this year's theme controversially celebrating the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld with attendees being asked to wear outfits "in honour of Karl."

This year's event was co-chaired by tennis legend Roger Federer, pop star Dua Lipa, actors Michaela Coel and Penelope Cruz as well as Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Those in attendance included Serena Williams, Ice Spice, Doja Cat, Jared Leto, Rihanna, Lil Nas X and of course Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

One of the biggest appeals of the Met Gala each year is to see just how weird and creative people can be with their outfits and we're happy to say that this year did not disappoint giving meme creators the perfect inspiration for some great jokes and reactions.

Here are some of our favourites starting with the Met Gala steps and 'red' carpet.













A cockroach also managed to get an invite but didn't last very long.

People were shocked to discover that Anna Wintour is now dating British actor Bill Nighy.

Lil Nas X was just photobombing everyone.









Then people started turning up as cats in tribute to Lagerfeld's feline friend, Choupette. First we had Doja Cat doing one of the strangest interviews you'll ever see.





Then Jared Leto turned up as a cat soon and while people liked the outfit there were less thrilled to see Leto wearing it.













We can only imagine what a standoff between Leto and Doja Cat wouldn't have looked like.









Let's not forget Rihanna, who turned up over an hour late.













And what about the Kardashians?

















More awkwardness as directors Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang both turned up wearing the same dress.













Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello had a very on-brand reaction.

Billie Eilish's hair was too heavy for her head.

And yes, Jason Derulo did fall down the steps at the 2023 Met Gala.













Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.