Celebrities
x
The stars of the celebrity world gathered in New York City on the first Monday in May, as is tradition for the biggest night in fashion: The 2023 Met Gala, and this year did not disappoint.
Around 400 guests packed into the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the invitation-only event with this year's theme controversially celebrating the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld with attendees being asked to wear outfits "in honour of Karl."
This year's event was co-chaired by tennis legend Roger Federer, pop star Dua Lipa, actors Michaela Coel and Penelope Cruz as well as Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
Those in attendance included Serena Williams, Ice Spice, Doja Cat, Jared Leto, Rihanna, Lil Nas X and of course Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.
One of the biggest appeals of the Met Gala each year is to see just how weird and creative people can be with their outfits and we're happy to say that this year did not disappoint giving meme creators the perfect inspiration for some great jokes and reactions.
Here are some of our favourites starting with the Met Gala steps and 'red' carpet.
\u201cGino D\u2019Acampo\u2019s Grandmother has just arrived at the #metgala\u201d— tjc (@tjc) 1682979349
\u201cOmg look who just arrived at the #MetGala!!!! #MetGala2023\u201d— Sooz Kempner\ud83d\udc00 (@Sooz Kempner\ud83d\udc00) 1682980810
A cockroach also managed to get an invite but didn't last very long.
\u201cVariety confirms the dear #MetGala Cockroach was stepped on.\u201d— Pop Tingz (@Pop Tingz) 1682998210
People were shocked to discover that Anna Wintour is now dating British actor Bill Nighy.
\u201cHow am I just finding out these two are a thing\u201d— Rafa Sales Ross (@Rafa Sales Ross) 1682981515
Lil Nas X was just photobombing everyone.
Then people started turning up as cats in tribute to Lagerfeld's feline friend, Choupette. First we had Doja Cat doing one of the strangest interviews you'll ever see.
\u201cLMAOO wtf is going on at the met gala\u201d— kira \ud83d\udc7e (@kira \ud83d\udc7e) 1682998525
Then Jared Leto turned up as a cat soon and while people liked the outfit there were less thrilled to see Leto wearing it.
\u201cSeeing a giant cat vs realizing the cat is Jared Leto\u201d— Matt\ud83d\udd78\ufe0f (@Matt\ud83d\udd78\ufe0f) 1682985556
\u201cThe Cat Was Jared Leto \n#MetGala\u201d— Mark\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddea (@Mark\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddea) 1682984820
\u201cAubrey Plaza not wanting to see Jared Leto she is so real\u201d— \ud83e\udd19AUR3N \ud83c\udd71\ufe0fU\ud83c\udd71\ufe0f\ud83c\udd71\ufe0f (@\ud83e\udd19AUR3N \ud83c\udd71\ufe0fU\ud83c\udd71\ufe0f\ud83c\udd71\ufe0f) 1682989538
\u201cIt just sucks that all the cameras are trained on anne hathaway and jared leto and we have no idea what the lesser known celebs like alien ant farm are wearing\u201d— eve6 (@eve6) 1682993957
We can only imagine what a standoff between Leto and Doja Cat wouldn't have looked like.
\u201cdoja and jared leto running into each other at the met gala\u201d— Saint Hoax (@Saint Hoax) 1682995317
Let's not forget Rihanna, who turned up over an hour late.
\u201cso Choupette coded\u2026 she sees my vision <3\u201d— melanin monroe (@melanin monroe) 1682852765
\u201cShe\u2019s the leader of the idgaf war \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d and we love to see it\u201d— Gray\ud83c\udfaf (@Gray\ud83c\udfaf) 1682980808
And what about the Kardashians?
\u201cI love that Kendall jenner is making this week into a fashion moment\u201d— lazy smart girl (@lazy smart girl) 1682886250
\u201cKendall Jenner\u2019s Met outfit is making me reconsider my Double or Nothing outfit.\u201d— Renee Paquette (@Renee Paquette) 1682985482
\u201ckim kardashian\u2019s met gala look reminds me of her playboy photoshoot from 2007\u201d— High End Homo (@High End Homo) 1682986272
\u201cTHIS IS THE TWEET. LIL NAS X AND KIM KARDASHIAN OMG \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d #Metgala\u201d— \u0674\u0674\u0674\u0674\u0674\u0674 (@\u0674\u0674\u0674\u0674\u0674\u0674) 1682989731
\u201ckim kardashian after digging up marilyn monroe to steal one of her dresses for the met gala again\u201d— wiLL (@wiLL) 1683005471
\u201cKim Kardashian con ese peinado se parece a la rata de zootopia #MetGala\u201d— xi (@xi) 1682986474
More awkwardness as directors Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang both turned up wearing the same dress.
\u201cShe's wearing the same thing as Olivia Wilde to pull it off like 8 times better lol\u201d— Assistant to CFO Karl Muller (@Assistant to CFO Karl Muller) 1682980210
\u201cthis is gonna be her and olivia wilde in the bathroom later\u201d— sybil grimalkin (@sybil grimalkin) 1682981720
Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello had a very on-brand reaction.
Billie Eilish's hair was too heavy for her head.
\u201cBillie Eilish shows off her heavy braid, comparing it to an anaconda, on the #MetGala carpet https://t.co/pboSIVmuKU\u201d— Reuters Showbiz (@Reuters Showbiz) 1682986458
And yes, Jason Derulo did fall down the steps at the 2023 Met Gala.
\u201cBREAKING: Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs at the Met Gala 2023!\u201d— \u064e (@\u064e) 1682974506
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
Top 100
The Conversation (0)