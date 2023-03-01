Michael B Jordan says he had to apologise to his mum over raunchy photos

Michael B Jordan delighted fans with his latest underwear photoshoot for Calvin Klein - but the actor has explained why he apologised to his mum over the shirtless snaps.

The 36-year-old Creed III star discussed the designer ad campaign at the boxing film's premiere where he revealed he warned his mum, Donna Jordan, about the photoshoot ahead of the release.

"I was like, my mama gon’ have to see this. Let me call her and be like, ‘I’m sorry. It’s out here,'" he told Entertainment Tonight.



"My business all out in the streets — literally," he added.

The photos were shot by famous photographers Mert & Marcus, and the actor has certainly made hearts race judging by comments under the post.

One person wrote: “Lord, forgive me for I have sinned. I lusted in my heart for this man, and I’m asking you to cleanse my mind."

"Mother of god," another person said.

Someone else jokingly asked: "Michael is included?"

"Dear Jesus and Calvin Klein, Thank you. Amen," a fourth person commented.

With the Calvin Klein ad campaign coming out just days before the Creed III premiere, Jordan noted how timing of the two feels like a "moment."

"Just to have everything come together at one time, it feels great,” he said. “And to be able to share that moment with my other actors, who are having a moment of their own as well, it just feels special. It feels like everything is happening at the right time."

Meanwhile, Jordan also had plenty of praise for his co-star Jonathon Majors’ shirtless cover shoot for Ebony magazine.

“I mean like damn, you got the Ebony cover photo, you know what I’m saying?” Jordan said to Majors at one point during his ET interview, as the pair laughed on the red carpet.

“We were having a moment, one, two."

