Mick Jagger wore a four-letter word to an Arsenal game and it's raising eyebrows

Mick Jagger has been called many different things in his lifetime but now he’s picked a nickname for himself.

The Rolling Stones icon visited Craven Cottage stadium on Sunday with two of his sons – Deveraux, 6, and Lucas, 23 – to watch their team Arsenal thrash Fulham.

Deveraux was visibly the dutiful Gooner, wearing a red cap in support of his side. But his 79-year-old dad opted for a more off-beat choice of headwear, sporting a hat emblazoned with the acronym “DILF”.

For those who haven’t encountered the term, DILF stands for “Dad I’d Like to F**k”. Jagger is, in fact, a great-granddad but we imagine “G-GDILF” merch is harder to come by…

Anyone looking to emulate his look can buy the hat from Dad Brand Apparel for $30 (around £25) + shipping here.

Fans were quick to seize on the statement piece and shared their delight and bewilderment on Twitter:

The moniker DILF is an offshoot of the maternal equivalent made popular by Jennifer Coolidge’s character Stiffler’s mom – the OG MILF – in 1999 comedy classic American Pie.

It has grown in popularity over recent years, and there’s even an Instagram account called DILFS Of Disneyland which showcases “the hottest dads at Disneyland & California Adventure”.

The account’s profile picture shows David Beckham carrying his daughter Harper, a toddler at the time, wearing Minnie Mouse ears.





So what separates your everyday dad from a bonafide DILF?

Well, according to journalist Simon Mills, who reflected on the question in a comment piece for The Times, a true DILF is “not just a libidinous and handsome older man, but also a good, reliable and capable, hands-on, take-your-kid-to-the-game dad”.

So hats off to you, Jagger, you made the cut. (Even if you do say so yourself…)

