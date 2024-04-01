Mike Tyson claims he once found Brad Pitt in ex wife's bed

Mike Tyson once claimed he found Brad Pitt in his ex-wife's bed during their divorce.

The boxer, who is set to go head-to-head with Jake Paul in July, married actor Robin Givens in February 1988 and divorced the year later.

In his 2013 memoir Undisputed Truth, Tyson accused Givens of having an affair with Pitt while they were married.

In the book, he claims he found Pitt's car in the driveway with further allegations he caught the pair in bed together.

"'Dude, don’t hit me, don’t hit me,'" he recalled Pitt allegedly saying to him.

Tyson wrote: "You had to see the look on his face. He looked like he was ready to receive his last rites. He also looked stoned out of his gourd."

During an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, he delved into the alleged incident.

He said: "I was going to…you should have seen his face when he saw me. I was due a divorce but every day I would go to her house to have sex with her.

"This particular day, someone beat me to the punch. I guess Brad Pitt got there earlier than I did."

However, Givens denied claims she had ever had an affair and that Tyson never caught the actors in bed together.

On an episode of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, Givens said that while she "didn't read his book," the "pulling up in the driveway" is "true."

"I thought he said he caught us in bed. I didn’t read the book, but I was told he said he caught us in bed, which never happened. Never, ever, ever happened," she said.

She added that the pair were "returning from a screening or something."

Givens, who did date Pitt in the 80s, also laughed at the claims Pitt urged Tyson not to hit him.

"Does that sound like Brad?" she asked. "Brad’s got swag, you know what I mean. No, never."

Indy100 reached out to Brad Pitt's representative for comment

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.