Millie Bobby Brown sparks debate over 'rude' comments about waiters

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown admits she can be a bit of a "Karen" when it comes to dining out at restaurants, revealing she "hates" waiting for food to arrive.

For the blissfully unaware, a Karen typically describes a middle-class white woman who strikes up an issue over any minor inconvenience and insists on speaking to a manager.

"You know what I hate, waiting a really long time to order," she told singer Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie on the Table Manners podcast.

"I've already looked at the menu in the car on the way here and when they’re like: 'We’ll just get your drinks orders and then come back.'

She continued: "I’m like: 'No, no, no, stand here, let’s just take the whole thing. It will make your life easier.'"

The actress then went on to strike up an issue with bill etiquette, after sharing her pet peeve of having to wait for the bill.

"And then waiting for the bill, you know when they put it down on the table but then come back half an hour later?" she continued.

"I’m like: Let me give you my card just right now and I must go on a walk to walk this food off'."

During the podcast episode, she also stated that she happily leaves reviews of hotels and restaurants about their service.

"Here’s the thing, my whole life is people criticising me, so I’m going to give it back to you," she explained.

"We were at a hotel and the woman was pulling my fiancé aside saying that we needed to settle the bill and I was like: 'We will at the end of our stay'.

"She said: 'You could settle it now', and I was like: 'Hmmm, I don’t want to'," she continued.

"So I left a review that said: 'I really think you should encourage guests to complete transactions at the end of their stay" - I think it’s important."

Some fans loved the actress' appearance, with one writing: "The trio we didn't think we needed."

"LOVE HER! Keeping it real," another added, while a third penned: "Loved listening to her! She’s hilariously entertaining."

Meanwhile, others weren't so sure with one calling her comments "rude."

"Tell me you never worked in the hospitality without telling me you never worked in hospitality," one Instagrammer chimed in.

Another explained: "Waiters stall with drinks so the kitchen doesn't get swamped and the don't get yelled at by chefs."

