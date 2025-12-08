Millie Bobby Brown gives us the ultimate Swiftie round up of Stranger Things

Video
Millie Bobby Brown used her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to deliver the ultimate “Swiftie-style” roundup of Stranger Things, proving she’s as committed to Taylor-core storytelling as she is to saving Hawkins.
She playfully described her entire journey, from early struggles as Eleven to dramatic twists, using album titles and themes inspired by Taylor Swift eras.
With wit and flair, Brown turned Hawkins’ Upside Down and her character’s arc into a fandom-friendly, Taylor-esque saga, and fans across social media were loving it.
