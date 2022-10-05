Molly-Mae Hague reveals she's having a baby girl

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced they are expecting a baby girl.

The Love Island star posted the sex reveal clip to Instagram less than a week after revealing she was already six months pregnant.

In the video, the pair gather around a balloon before popping it together to reveal pink confetti, indicating they are having a girl.

The 23-year-old hasn't revealed her due date but it's thought to be around Christmas or early January.



