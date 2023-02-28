Following his boxing win against YouTuber Jake Paul, Tommy Fury returned home to his partner and new baby but everyone is asking the same thing about the clip.

On Sunday, former Love Island star and professional boxer Fury beat Paul on a split decision in a long-anticipated boxing bout between the pair in Saudi Arabia.

Fury arrived home to his influencer girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague who recently gave birth to the pair’s first child. Hague posted a video of his arrival at their home, but people were left confused about why he was still carrying the Diriyah Belt he won.

A clip taken from Hague’s Instagram story was shared on Twitter and showed the entrance to the couple’s home filled with balloons. Text overlaying the clip read, “My champ”, as Fury entered through the door holding his boxing belt over his shoulder.

It has been viewed over a million times and people have been left confused as to why he was still clutching onto the belt.

“By the looks of things he hasn’t let go of that belt since he got it after the fight,” one person commented.

Another joked: “‘Just go and grab the belt and I'll stick the camera on record’.”

Someone else said: “Put the belt away. You beat a YouTuber. Just.”

“Nah he needs to take that stupid belt off guy is movin daft he beat Jake Paul not f**kin Usyk,” another commented.

One Twitter user asked: “Has he took that plaggy belt off his shoulder yet?”

Immediately after his defeat, Paul suggested he wants a rematch with Fury and some boxing experts think it could happen in about four months’ time.

