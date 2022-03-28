A sweet moment between Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli at the Oscars has warmed hearts.
During last night’s ceremony, Gaga and Minnelli both appeared on-stage to present the Best Picture award, which was scooped by CODA.
Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, kicked off their appearance by praising Minnelli, saying: “The public, they love you.”
Gaga continued: “I’m honoured to present the final award of the evening with the true showbusiness legend. She’s celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cabaret. Oscar-winning actress, Liza Minnelli.”
Minnelli won the Best Actress award for her role in the 1972 flick Cabaret.
When Minnelli last night stumbled on her words while reading from the teleprompter, Gaga stepped in and helped.
In a hot mic moment, Gaga is heard discreetly saying: “I got you”.
“I know,” Minnelli whispered back.
Since the moment was broadcast, fans took to social media to praise the two stars, with one Twitter user saying they are “tearing up again thinking about it”.
@ladygaga softly telling Liza Minelli \u201cI gotcha\u201d at the oscars\u2026\n\nThat was a soul moment right there. Tearing up again thinking about it.— Captain Mayhemzian \u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83d\udd25\ud83c\udf78 (@Captain Mayhemzian \u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83d\udd25\ud83c\udf78) 1648445821
Lady Gaga is such a sweetheart and a penultimate professional. So hard to see how much Liza Minelli was struggling, but Gaga handled it perfectly. #Oscars— Lyndsay (@Lyndsay) 1648438631
In case you didn\u2019t already love @ladygaga for being an awesome human being, go back and look at the kindness and gentleness with which she treated Liza Minnelli.\n\nMade for a much better piece of Oscar. Thankfully.— Dia Staines \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83d\udcda\ud83c\udf53\ud83c\udfad\ud83d\udd70 (@Dia Staines \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83d\udcda\ud83c\udf53\ud83c\udfad\ud83d\udd70) 1648442476
lady gaga telling liza minnelli \u201ci got you\u201d and her replying \u201ci know\u201d has got me crying #Oscarspic.twitter.com/Sxo4aeixe3— reality steph\ud83c\udf39 (@reality steph\ud83c\udf39) 1648438710
Lady Gaga is such a special one.\n\nThe way she's gently handling Liza (and Tony Bennett so many times before) shows you her heart. \n\n#TheOscars— Sarah Spain (@Sarah Spain) 1648438436
lady gaga whispering \u201ci got you\u201d and liza minelli saying \u201ci know\u201dpic.twitter.com/b7jFP1vE2Z— BEX \ud83d\udc8e #TeamAngeria #TeamCamden (@BEX \ud83d\udc8e #TeamAngeria #TeamCamden) 1648438467
Say what you want about Lady Gaga but you have to respect a performer at the top of their game who takes the time to lovingly connect with and celebrate elders like Tony Bennett and Liza Minnelli in the way she does.— Lane Wood (@Lane Wood) 1648440906
Lady Gaga whispering \u201cI got you\u201d to Liza Minnelli\u2026 Best Picture indeed \n\n#Oscarspic.twitter.com/8ykQcd1q71— Joey Nolfi (@Joey Nolfi) 1648439327
On a different night, Lady Gaga whispering \u201cI got you\u201d and Liza Minelli saying \u201cI know\u201d would be the story that stuck with people.\n#Oscarspic.twitter.com/l0Ml2Os0Ov— Yishai Maynard (@Yishai Maynard) 1648439202
Following the Will Smith and Chris Rock drama, some said the 2022 Oscars should be remembered for the touching Gaga and Minnelli moment instead.
In a night where everyone will unfortunately remember the worst of this years Oscars, try to remember that on a hot mic, Lady Gaga turned to Liza Minnelli and said \u201cI got you.\u201d— Erich Bergen (@Erich Bergen) 1648439213
More about Gaga and Liza, less about Will and Chris, pls pic.twitter.com/Bd9jbAyf3I— Michael Baggs (@Michael Baggs) 1648456792
So wholesome.
