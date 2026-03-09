Slay the Spire 2 early access statement from stunned developers

Slay the Spire 2 has released into early access and developers at indie studio Mega Crit have been left stunned by just how popular it is.



Slay the Spire 2 is a sequel to the renowned rougelike deckbuilder that released in 2019. Rougelike deckbuilders are games which combine deck-building card games with procedurally generated random encounters from rougelike games.



In 2019, Slay the Spire won PC Gamer's Best Design and IGN's Best Strategy / Tactics Game awards. It proved to be a huge hit with a massively dedicated fanbase.

Slay the Spire 2's release has been highly anticipated and it released into early access on 5 March after first being announced almost two years ago.

Early access is only available on PC at present and it had a peak concurrent Steam count of a whopping 574,638 on Sunday (8 March), ranking it 20th in the games to have achieved the highest figure in this area.

And stunned developers shared a statement about this on social media.

Mega Crit said: "Our team is TOTALLY blown away by the amount of people who have been playing and sharing their love for the game we've been working on for the past half decade.

"We're excited to continue to make StS2 the best that it can be!! 💪 Also obligatory joke: we'll getcha one day Silksong."

Hollow Knight: Silksong's highest concurrent Steam player count is 587,150, making it 18th in the same list. The record is currently held by PUBG: Battlegrounds with a staggering 3,257,248.

Slay the Spire 2 early access is out now on PC.



