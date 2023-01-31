MrBeast reveals how he would become US president

He’s the world’s biggest YouTube star, is on track to becoming the platform’s first billionaire, and has just helped 1,000 blind people to see.

Now the question is: is there anything MrBeast can’t do?

Certainly, the bigger he gets, the more influence he wields – more, you could argue, than many elected world leaders.

So it makes sense that the social media legend would start setting his sights on the corridors of global power, or, more specifically, the corridors of the White House.

Just hours after his messianic-style healing of hundreds of people, MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) asked his 18.1 million Twitter followers: “Would you vote for me if I ran for president?”

Of the 1.5 million people who responded within the first 12 hours of the poll, two-thirds (69.7 per cent) said, yes, they would.

However, fans who are chomping at the bit to see Donaldson take on “the Donald” are in for a disappointment: there’s little likelihood the YouTuber will ever run against the MAGA commander-in-chief.

According to Article II of the US Constitution, the President must be at least 35 years old when they enter office. This means that, at the age of just 24, he has a good 11 years to go before he’s even eligible to vie for the presidency.

By that point, Trump will be 87 years old – seven years older than Joe Biden is now – so we assume he'll be holed up in his own little Mar-a-Lago retirement home.

At any rate, Donaldson has suggested he wouldn’t launch any bid for the White House till he's 40 or 50 years old.

Speaking to the FlagrantYouTube channel at the end of last year, he said he’d “love to” be president one day, but added: “I just feel like you have to do a lot of politics leading up to it.”

He continued, sarcastically: “No one has ever done this: just being a celebrity to being president.”

But, he said, if he didn’t have to work his way up by being a mayor and a senator, then it would be “appealing” one day.

MrBeast FOR PRESIDENT! www.youtube.com





Addressing what his USP would be, he went on: “If I was a billionaire and I just gave away all my money, I was like, I can't be bought, I just gave away every penny, I literally have $0 in my bank account – vote for me. I feel like that's a pretty good campaign thing.”

Estimating that he’d “probably do it by [his] mid-40s”, Donaldson said: “I think I could make it interesting enough where I could win,” adding: “Well, I know how to get people's attention.”

He ended his theorising by laughing: “I can't say too much because then I'll regret it in the future. Like yeah, I'll just trick all the f**king idiots – literally what Trump said.”

All we can say is, bring on #MrBeastforPresident2043.

