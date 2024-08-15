Elon Musk shares weird AI video of him and Trump dancing to 'Stayin Alive'

Elon Musk is being a Donald Trump sycophant again, just days after taking part in a long conversation with the former president.

Twitter/X users tuned in for a one-on-one conversation between the pair on Monday night (August 12), which was hit by technical problems.

Just days after giggling along in the background as Trump spouted more disinformation , Musk has now shared a bizarre AI video depicting himself and Trump dancing to the Bee Gees hit ‘Stayin' Alive’.

“Haters will say this is AI,” Musk said, posting the clip showing the pair dancing down a road together.

If this is anything to go by, those weird allegations aren’t going anywhere anytime soon…

Meanwhile, conversation around the pair’s talk on X/Twitter earlier this week was dominated by one subject – Trump’s apparent ‘lisp’ .

Technical issues may have been to blame, but one of the first things people picked up on was Trump’s voice – with some claiming they heard Trump speaking with a slight ‘lisp’ for the first time - leading some to ask whether he wears dentures .

Another bizarre moment saw Trump speak about a recent Time magazine cover with Kamala Harris on the front, where he compared her to his wife Melania.

Speaking about the cover, Trump said "she looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live".

"It was a drawing, and actually she looked very much like a great first lady, Melania. She didn't look like Kamala. But, of course, she's a beautiful woman."

Last week, Trump held a seemingly pointless press conference where he compared himself to Martin Luther King Jr, which resulted in him being called an 'old racist uncle' by his own niece .

