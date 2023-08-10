Elon Musk grilled Grimes on Lord of the Rings when they started dating

Grimes has been speaking about her previous relationship with Elon Musk recently, and now it’s been reported that the billionaire gave Grimes a “trivia test” on Lord of the Rings when they first started dating.

It’s one of the revelations to come from the upcoming biography Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson.

The book, due to be released on 11 September, looks back at the early days of the pair’s relationship when they first met in 2018.

Musk is the father of the singer’s three-year-old son X Æ A-XII and one-year-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl also known as "Y".

The pair first met after interacting on Twitter and later appeared together at the Met Gala that same year.

Isaacson shared an extract from the book which claims that Musk invited Grimes to Fremont, California, to visit his Tesla factory for “his idea of a good date”.

Grimes told the author of the date: “We just walked the floor all night, and I watched him try to fix things.”

Then, according to Isaacson’s account, while driving Grimes to a restaurant the following night, Musk showed the singer how fast his car accelerated and then took his hands off the wheel, covered his eyes and let Autopilot control the car.

“I was like, oh s***, this guy is f***ing crazy,” Grimes told Isaacson. “The car was signalling and changing lanes by itself. It felt like a scene out of a Marvel movie.”

When they arrived at the restaurant, Grimes compared Musk’s powers to those of Gandalf, which prompted the Tesla CEO to give the “Oblivion” singer a trivia test on The Lord of the Rings.

“He wanted to see whether she was truly a faithful fan. She passed,” wrote Isaacson.

