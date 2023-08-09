The biggest talking points about Elon Musk from Grimes's revealing interview

Grimes has recently opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Elon Musk, who is the father of her three-year-old son X Æ A-XII and one-year-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl also known as "Y".

During the in-depth interview with WIRED, the Canadian musician - whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher - told the interviewer "You get one Elon question," when the Space X, and Tesla CEO and Twitter owner and CTO was mentioned.

However, the Oblivion singer covered everything from what she and Musk have learned from each other to her thoughts on the alleged cage fight anticipated to take place between Musk and Meta found Mark Zuckerberg.



Here are some of the biggest talking points from the WIRED interview:

What she and Musk learned from each other



Grimes described her time with Musk as "the best internship ever," and how "incredible" it was to witness everything he's doing with Space X.

"That’s a master class in leadership and engineering and makes you understand how rare it is to have a leader of that quality," she said.

She also said she believes she helped Musk to "have more fun," "soften him up" and "build family culture".

On Musk and Twitter

Recently, Musk has made headlines with the different choices he's made since he acquired Twitter. The company has consequently gone under some changes, from firing 80 per cent of the entire workforce to changing the name of the social media platform to 'X'.

"He didn’t build the culture there. And the cultural fit has obviously been very intense," Grimes said.

She noted how Musk has really high standards and the difficulty of his role "to be a great general and do something of that magnitude".

Grimes thinks Musk and Zuckerberg's cage fight will go ahead

Grimes was asked for her take on the ongoing beef between Musk and Meta founder Zuckerberg which saw the pair agree via Twitter earlier this year to go head-to-head in a cage fight.

She believes the fight will go ahead and commented: "Elon is very strong, but Zuck seems like he’s been training a ton."

However she did add that she “would prefer that it didn’t happen”, but she believes it might be a good outlet for “trad masculinity".

In one of their Twitter exchanges, Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a “literal d***-measuring contest," a tweet in which Grimes said she would "take credit" for.

Her children are "little engineers"



When asked about Musk bringing their son X into business meetings, Grimes expressed her support given the youngster's interest in rockets.

"He knows more about rockets than me," she said, calling him a "little engineer".

So much so, Grimes gave an example of her son's "obsession with space," recalling the time he had a "three-day PTSD meltdown," when Starship blew up back in April.

Grimes also described her daughter Y as a "little engineer".

On Musk's differing views

Previously, Grimes and Musk have shared disagreements on Twitter, most notably their different positions on gender with Musk tweeting "'pronouns suck," back in 2020, with people online calling his comment “disgusting” and “transphobic".

"I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a call. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart," Grimes replied at the time in a since-deleted tweet.

Recently, Musk tweeted in June that the words “cis” and “cisgender” are now considered slurs on Twitter.

"I don’t want to talk about this too much. But take the trans thing. After that, we had a big, long conversation. I was like, 'I want to dissect why you’re so stressed about this.'

"I was like, OK, you don’t hate trans people, you hate woke culture. I get that it can be annoying, and you have concerns about the fertility thing."

"He’s just on Twitter, and he’s unhappy with woke people, and the arguments happened," the artist added.

