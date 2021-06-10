Porn star says NBA player brought back-up woman on a date

A reopened world brings new dating drama, and former adult film star Lana Rhoades dropped some very low key blind items about a New York-based basketball star this week.

While a guest on the podcast 3 Girls, 1 Kitchen, Rhoades told the story of being flown to New York to go on a date with an unnamed Brooklyn Nets player, who she says brought along a “back up” date - basically a woman with him in case their date didn’t work out.

This is confusing enough, and pretty ridiculous, but fans are more caught up in speculation over who exactly the player was.

And Rhoades dropped one crucial hint: the basketball star was a Libra.

Now, Twitter sleuths are claiming the unnamed star is Kevin Durant, who’s apparently the only player born between September 23 and October 22, making him a Libra.

Regardless, the date didn’t go well enough in Rhoades’ book for people to care this much.

“We ended up leaving dinner, not because of that situation because at that point, you’re already friendzoned, I don’t give a f*** who you’re talking to, the date was really boring… I don’t want to be mean but me and this guy just didn’t click,” she said on the podcast.

“And I’m like what’s your favorite this, what’s your opinion on this, and he was just like, I don’t have opinions on anything, I don’t have favorite anythings, and he was serious and he wasn’t just saying that to shut down the conversation,” she went on. “He’s not spicy enough for me.”

Rhoades announced on her Instagram that she’s pregnant last week. And despite a lot of tweets and comments positing the possibility of a Nets connection, it seems unlikely that whoever this bland date was is connected to that.

Either way, Rhoades has asked her fans to stop talking about who the father could be, gossip about dating aside.

“Ya’ll need to stop with the assumptions,” she tweeted a few days after the pregnancy announcement. “Could be a sperm donor, could be my ex husband, could be a new bf, could be a hook up, guess you’ll never know.”