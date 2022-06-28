Ncuti Gatwa gushes over Ryan Gosling’s apparent Doctor Who nod

Newly-announced Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has shared his joy at seeing Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling wearing a T-shirt which appeared to have his face on it.

Gatwa, 29, was named as the 14th Time Lord in the popular BBC show in May, after gaining recognition for his portrayal of Eric Effiong in Netflix series Sex Education.

The Rwanda-born actor shared a picture of Gosling, 41, flashing a Doctor Who T-Shirt while on set filming Barbie – a forthcoming movie bringing to life the eponymous doll and her male counterpart Ken, who is played by Gosling.

Ncuti Gatwa gushed over Ryan Gosling on his Instagram story (Ncuti Gatwa/Instagram/PA)

Alongside the picture, shared to Gatwa’s Instagram story, he wrote “Dolls supporting doctors.

“Yass King.

“As if I couldn’t love him anymore.”

Screenwriter and Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies also shared a picture to his Instagram of A-lister Gosling wearing the T-shirt.

Davies jokingly captioned the image: “This is, genuinely, Ryan Gosling wearing a T-shirt of Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who. We’re suing him, of course. Illegal merch #rulesarerules.”

Davies, 59, was responsible for the 2005 revival of Doctor Who, working on the popular sci-fi show until 2009.

In 2021 it was announced that he would return to work on the programme’s forthcoming 60th anniversary and beyond, bringing with him a host of new cast members.

In addition to Gatwa as the new Doctor, Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney has joined the cast to play the role of Rose, while Neil Patrick Harris will portray a new villain.

It was also announced last month that previous Doctor Who actor David Tennant will return, alongside Catherine Tate, who played his former companion Donna Noble, to film scenes due to air next year to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

Tennant was recently been spotted on set in Bristol, wearing his classic suit and trenchcoat, as filming got under way.

The 51-year-old took over the starring role from Christopher Eccleston in 2005 and was succeeded by Matt Smith in 2010.

The BBC has previously said further details about the show’s return will be announced in due course.