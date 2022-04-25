Piers Morgan's new show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, is debuting on TalkTV Monday night, and to promote the media personality's show, News UK handed out coffee with Morgan's foamy face on it.

Journalist Tom Newton Dunn tweeted a photo of his coffee with Morgan's face designed into the foam.

"Really, ⁦[Piers Morgan]? I get you’re the big star, but I have to drink you too?" Newton Dunn tweeted jokingly on Monday.

Morgan's show is set to air with a highly anticipated interview with former US President Donald Trump.

In previews for the interview, Trump seemingly storms off set out of anger. However, Trump and Nigel Farage have disputed this claim, saying Morgan edited the footage to appear more dramatic.

Whether that is true or not will be explored tonight after the interview airs.

One Twitter user replied to Newton Dunn's tweet with a coffee joke, "I heard it's very bitter," they wrote.

Morgan's return to television comes after the 57-year-old made a dramatic exit on Good Morning Britain after getting criticized for making comments about Meghan Markle.

To promote Piers Morgan Tonight, Morgan used footage of himself exiting to reintroduce his new show.

UK viewers looking to watch Morgan's new show can watch on TalkTV, a new channel launched by Rupert Murdoch. At 7 pm GMT The News Desk with Newton Dunn will begin, followed by Piers Morgan Tonight at 8 pm GMT, and a panel with Sharon Osbourne at 9 p.m. GMT.

American viewers can watch on Fox Nation, and Australian viewers can watch on SkyNews Australia.

