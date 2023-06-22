The father of Brazilian footballer Neymar had an odd response after his son was deemed to be admitting to cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi.



In a bizarre and lengthy public apology to Biancardi posted on his Instagram, the Paris Saint-Germain star admitted he “made a mistake”.

Neymar admitted he has “done wrong” and claimed he will “try” to make their relationship work after the couple revealed in April they are expecting a baby.

Translated from Portuguese into English, Neymar wrote: “Bru. I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives

“I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you.

“I did wrong with you all. I risk saying I'm wrong every day, on and off the pitch. Only I solve my mistakes in personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and friends…”









He continued: “Bru, I already apologised for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public.

“Can't imagine without you. I don't know if we'll work out, but TODAY you're sure I want to try.

“Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger.”

The post received over 10 million likes, while some limited accounts were also allowed to comment on the post.

Neymar’s father left a rather odd response to his son’s apparent infidelity, writing (translated): “That's it son... life always keeps on teaching us. Congratulations.”





Neymar announces to 300 million people he cheated on his pregnant wife.



His dad’s reply: pic.twitter.com/pn8y9vIH1x

— Neymoleque | Fan 🇧🇷 (@Neymoleque) June 21, 2023





One person on Twitter argued: “Seems like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

