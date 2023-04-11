Nick Cannon wants to have baby number 13 with Taylor Swift

The American TV presenter and actor Nick Cannon has revealed he would be up for having his 13th child with the singer Taylor Swift.

Aside from his television career, Cannon has become almost famous alone for welcoming 12 children from six different mothers.

Despite already having more than a whole football team, Cannon has revealed he may not be done yet, should the right woman happen to come along.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, Cannon and the hosts discussed his plans for the future in terms of adding to his 12 children.

Cannon said, “I’m happy currently with my dozen that I’ve got” but when faced with the perfect situation, he admitted he may be open to having more children.

Host Stern asked Cannon hypothetically: “If I said to you, ‘Nick, Taylor Swift wants to have a baby with you.’”

Cannon replied: “Absolutely. I’m in. Let’s go. That’s the one. I’m all in.”

Cannon went on to explain: “First of all she’s an amazing songwriter, and what I do love about Taylor Swift is the fact that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music, since a young girl.

“And, she’s kind of like me. Me and Taylor’s numbers is very similar when we’re talking about being in these streets, so I think she would relate to me very well.”

Amid the rumour that Swift has recently broken up with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Cannon also joked, “You know I know that, Howard. You know my Spidey-senses was tingling!”

