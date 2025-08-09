Nicki Minaj schools everyone on viral stiletto challenge trend she inspired

Nicki Minaj has given the people what they wanted after joining in on a viral challenge she inspired, which sees people put their balancing skills to the test while wearing stiletto heels.

As part of the trend, the rapper's song "High School" would play as the camera pans around the person hitting the pose and who is often balancing on top of something, e.g. a dumbbell or a bottle, to make the challenge even more difficult and impressive to watch.

From nail varnish to kitchen utensils, surfing on a wave, and even a traffic cone, viral videos of everyone having a go at the challenge have been wowing viewers, leaving us all to question the physics behind the insane stunts.

Now, Nicki herself has joined in to teach us all how it is done, sporting some gold stilettos, in a gold and black outfit to match, with big sunglasses; she did her famous pose on top of a counter.





The video now has 622,000 views, as people in the comments section shared their excitement as the rapper finally doing the challenge herself.

One person said, "SHE DEF WON HER OWN TREND."

"I was like ohh finally someone who got it then realized it’s Nicki," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "Nobody can be better than your original."

"The originater ! thank you," a fourth person commented.

It wasn't the first time Nicki attempted the challenge, as she posted to TikTok a couple of days before but noted how she wasn't in the right attire as she almost had a wardrobe malfunction in the black mini dress she was wearing when trying to do the pose.

"When you didn’t realize the dress was this short & you’re wearing thongs. Ten toes down tho. Both feet on the ground. I’ll do it over BETTER in a diff outfit so I’m not flashing anyone," she posted.





@nickiminaj When you didn’t realize the dress was this short & you’re wearing thongs. Ten toes down tho. Both feet on the ground. I’ll do it over BETTER in a diff outfit so I’m not flashing anyone. 😃🩷🎀🫶🏽 #nickiminajchallenge #highschool

This video has 10.4 million views as viewers both bantered with and praised her in the comments section.

"Even Nicki couldn't do her own challenge 😂 I love her though," one person said.

A second person added, "You almost falling back😂😩"

"The founder and originator," a third person noted.

A fourth person commented, "WAKE UP WAKE UP NICKI MINAJ DID HER OWN TRENDD YALLLLLLL."

Thankfully, she didn't fall and break her spine, like one influencer did when attempting the challenge...

