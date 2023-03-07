Nicolas Cage had the best reason for why he doesn't need to appear in the MCU

Nicolas Cage has an acting career spanning four decades - but during this time he's never appeared as superhero or villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(And gave the best reason as to why this is).

The 59-year-old has dipped his toes into the superhero roles after he was almost cast to play Superman back in the 1990s for Tim Burton's cancelled film.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Though Cage did later voice Superman in the 2018 animated film Teen Titans Go! To the Moviesand also voiced Spider-Man Noir in the Marvel film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).

Then there's the 2007 antihero film Ghost Rider and it's 2011 sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance based off the Marvel Comics character of the same name - so all in all Cage has starred in three films outside of the MCU.

But fans shouldn't look out for him in an MCU film anytime soon as the actor spoke on the matter while receiving an award at the Miami Film Festival over the weekend, as per Variety.

“I’ve gotta be nice about Marvel movies, because I named myself after a Stan Lee character named Luke Cage. What am I going to do, put Marvel movies down? Stan Lee is my surrealistic father. He named me,” Cage said, whose real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola.



“I understand what the frustration is. I get it. But I think there’s plenty of room for everybody. I’m seeing movies like Tár. I’m seeing all kinds of artistic and independently driven movies. I think there’s plenty of room for everybody.”

When asked if he would appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cage simply responded in a mic-drop moment:

"I don’t need to be in the MCU, I’m Nic Cage."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.