For the first time in 14 years, Nicolas Cage made an appearance on national television and he brought along stories of a two-headed snake, winning $20,000 in a 30-minute roulette game, and two mimes stalking him.

Cage, 58, joined Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live in a rare appearance to discuss his new movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

But while promoting his film, the actor also spoke on some of the urban legends surrounding Cage's interesting, yet elusive, life.

The 58-year-old confirmed he slept in Dracula's castle, bought a two-headed snake, was stalked by two mimes, won $20,000 in a 30-minute roulette game then gave it away to an orphanage, owns a "well-dressed" African Pie Crow, and tried to buy a cave.

Each story Cage told sounded as unbelievable as the next and yet Cage told each one with the same candescence as a person describing how they brush their teeth.

One of the most heartwarming stories was about the time Cage turned $200 into $20,000 while gambling in the Bahamas for 30 minutes and gave it all away.

Cage said he felt "the mojo" that night as he kept winning at roulette, but wanted to end his gambling hobby on a high note by giving it to someone else.

"I found an orphanage, I met all the children and said to the headmistress 'this is for you for' put $20,000 cash in her hand and never gambled again." Cage said.

Nicolas Cage on Urban Legends About Him, Buying a Two-Headed Snake & Incredible Night Gambling www.youtube.com

Shortly after, Cage told Kimmel he spent four times the amount of his roulette winnings to purchase a two-headed snake.



The actor said he chose to purchase the snake after dreaming about a two-headed eagle but eventually gave it to a zoo because it was complicated to care for.

"They would fight, and one head was more dominate than the other," Cage recalled. "But I would have to put a spatula between the two heads to feed them and it just got too freaky to me so I took it to the Audubon Zoo."

Later on in the interview, Cage also revealed he wanted to buy a cave to go spelunking in but found it so beautiful he imagined sitting in it naked with his then-wife, drinking nigori sake. Ultimately he did not buy the cave.

The stories Cage told kept the audience, and Kimmel, engaged the entire interview.

At the very end, Kimmel expressed how great of a guest Cage could be, saying "will you please come back every week."

If there's one guest a talk show host wants, it is definitely Nicolas Cage.

